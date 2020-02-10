Boil order and school closed for water main break in Polo

Polo, IL (WTVO) — A water main break is effecting the city of Polo.

A Facebook post from the city says there is a boil order in order.

Handwashing with soap and your tap water is safe. However, the post goes on to explain that if you are washing your hands to prepare food you should use boiled (then cooled) water, disinfected or bottled water.

The Polo Community School District let out the high school and Aplington at 10:40 AM and 10:45 at Centennial due to the water main break. WACC will still be attending at regular time.

The city says it will update people once the boil order has been lifted.