Boil order to go into effect for Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Winnebago is alerting residents that a boil order will go into effect Thursday due to a water main replacement.

Officials says the water will be shut off from 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30th, until 3 p.m. for the 300-400 block of South Seward Street, the 300 block of Seward to Cunningham Road, including 402 E. Warner Street, 208 E. Cunningham Road, 207 & 208 Winnebago Street, and the 200-400 blocks of S. Church Street.

A boil order will be in place for residents following the water main replacement.

