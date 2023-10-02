ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police said a potential explosive device that had been stored for 5 years in a Rockton residence was safely removed on Monday, the latest incident in a series of explosives recoveries in the area.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, a homeowner in the 700 block of Wingate Place requested police to remove the device from the premises. The bomb squad was called in to evaluate the device and was able to render it safe and remove it.

Yesterday, police removed an inert hand grenade from a home in the 1200 block of Badger Street in Janesville.

Nearly a week ago, three Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured trying to dispose of dynamite that was found in a trailer.