BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A bomb call in Beloit resulted in injuries to three Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies, according to a department spokesperson.

Winnebago County’s bomb team was requested by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office to the 10000 block of Cleophas Road in Beloit for a report of dynamite in a trailer on the property.

The deputies were injured during the disposal of the the dynamite and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Both offices are actively conducting an investigation into the incident.