PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Counseling and support services are being offered for Bradley University students after a bomb treat prompted an immediate campus lockdown Tuesday night.

University police said that a call targeted the Business and Engineering Convergence Center, leading to the center being evacuated. Police searched the building and found nothing.

The lockdown was lifted after about two hours.

Officials said campus safety is the top priority and that every threat is taken seriously.

“There is no doubt that this is a traumatic event, and certainly it will be impactful for our students, and it will be impactful for our campus community,” said Bradley University Police Chief Brian Joschko. “Not just tonight or tomorrow, but the days and weeks ahead.”

Police said that they are now working to identify a suspect.