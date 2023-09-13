CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Several public libraries in the Chicago-area were forced to close on Tuesday after bomb threats were made against them.

It happened at libraries in Chicago and Aurora, the two largest cities in Illinois, according to WMAQ.

Police activity was seen on Van Buren and State Street after a bomb threat at the Harold Washington Library. An investigation is ongoing.

Downtown Aurora streets were also shut down after threats were made against the library in the 100 block of S. River Street. Police deployed units to all of the public libraries in the community. The workers were evacuated.

Threats were also made against the Addison and Evanston Public Libraries. Libraries in Schaumburg were also closed due to “unforeseen emergencies,” according to officials.