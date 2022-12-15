ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Homicide suspect Deahri Steele, 19, has been extradited to the Winnebago County Jail after being apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Detroit earlier this month, but it won’t cost him as much to bond out.

According to Rockford Police, Steele fatally struck Mason Hada, then 16, in August 2021, who was on his way home from football practice at East High School.

Court documents show Steele was driving nearly 60 miles above the speed limit before the crash near 24th Street.

Steele is charged with Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Involving Death.

His bond was originally set at $2 million, but yesterday it was lowered to $500,000.

Hada family friend, Gretchen Beaman, said Thursday that she did not understand the judge’s decision to lower Steele’s bond.

“When you reduce somebody’s bond to $500,000 dollars, that means that they only have to pay 10%, which is $50,000, and how much am I willing to bet that he’s going to be able to come up with $50,000, and run again? Chances are pretty great,” she said.

“Mason was declared dead at the scene, and the police in Rockford did their job. They had to take the chips out of both cars. They had to get video surveillance of the scene. They took eyewitness testimony. They dotted their I’s, they crossed their T’s. They did everything they were supposed to do in investigating this accident,” Beaman continued.

Ken Larue, with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, said the judge looks at many factors when deciding bond, including a risk assessment.

“Normally the bond court judge would just defer to the judge where the case is assigned, but if you come in front of a bond court judge and they see that there’s been some factors that have not previously incorporated into the decision to set bond, the judge has the discretion to change bond,” he said.

“Mr. Steele made several bad decisions that day that cost a family their son’s life. Mason did not do anything wrong. His life was horrifically taken and justice needs to be served,” Beaman said.

Larue added that the bond law holding Steele will change on January 1st after the SAFE-T Act goes into effect in Illinois, which abolishes cash bail.