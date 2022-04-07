FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Voices of Stephenson County is holding its annual book sale to benefit local domestic violence survivors.

Gently used hardcover and paperback books, DVDs, records, puzzles and more are for sale.

All of the proceeds benefit Voices of Stephenson County, which offers individuals and families survivor-centered services.

The sale runs through April 16th at the Book Nook, at the Lincoln Mall in Freeport.