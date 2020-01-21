Booker Washington Center serves as ‘safe haven’ for at-risk kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — To keep Rockford’s children out of harm’s way, Booker Washington Community Center is offering a safe haven.

The center, located at 524 Kent Street, hopes kids turn to their staff and activities after school by offering programs like homework assistance, art and music classes.

Programs are available for children between 6 and 17 years old.

Operations Manager Karen Waller hopes coming to the center will keep kids safe and off the streets.

“[We hope] to keep them wanting to come here more and not out in the community, in idle types of activity where they may get in trouble, or be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said.

The Booker Washington Community Center is the oldest African-American community center in Illinois.

