Bookmobile coming to Boone County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A local library rolled out a new idea.

Ida Public Library in Belvidere will soon have a “Bookmobile.” The plan is to go out into areas of Boone County, like Poplar Grove and Caledonia on Saturdays, and then hit different places around Belvidere during the week.

The original plan was to expand onto the current library, but officials decided that it would be better to expand in a mobile way because of COVID-19. The “Bookmobile” will work just like the library, only instead of driving to a building, the books will come to residents.

“It holds 3,000 books and materials, so it will be it’s own separate collection,” said Mindy Long, executive director of the Ida Public Library. “You can check things out at the bookmobile and return them to the bookmobile, so it’s kinda an exciting way to get materials.”

Ida is selling bricks in their garden to stock the “Bookmobile,” and they hope to roll it out in February.