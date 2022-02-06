Booming Rockford businesses share their knowledge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses and entrepreneurs partnered together to help aspiring business owners get their careers going.

The Business Resource Social is a group of local entrepreneurs that meet quarterly to talk about how to grow businesses. It is a way for many owners to network with on another and share important information on how to run a business.

Janene Stephenson, owner & operator of JS Social Café, said that these events are key to success.

“That network allows us to grow, it allows us to support each other, it allows us to know who’s who,” Stephenson said. “It allows us to basically bring each other together and share our knowledge.”