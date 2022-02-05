Booming Rockford businesses share their knowledge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses and entrepreneurs partnered together to help aspiring business owners get their career going.

The Business Resource Social is a group of local entrepreneurs that meet quarterly to talk about how to grow businesses. It is a way for many owners to network with one and another and share important information on how to run a business.

Transform Rockford will host an Accelerating Creatives and Entrepreneurs Conference and Expo in March, which will help small business owners make connections. Janene Stephenson, owner and operator of JS Social Café, said that these events are a key to success.

“That network allows us to grow, it allows us to support each other, it allows us to know who’s who,” Stephenson said. “It allows us to basically bring each other together and share our knowledge.”