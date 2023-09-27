BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Criminal Justice Systems across the State adjusted to No Cash Bail which has been in effect since September 18th.

While Boone County State’s Attorney, Tricia Smith said that it is too early to see any real results of the Pre-Trial Safety Act, now is about getting accustomed to the new legislature.

“We’re doing our best to be in compliance and to, you know, treat everybody fairly. And that’s all we can do at this point,” Smith said.

To get ready for the new rules, law enforcement agencies had to learn the new procedures that had not been done before no cash bail was in effect.

“There are a lot of different forms and procedures that had never been done before,” Smith said. “So we actually had a meeting this morning within our courthouse with the judges, circuit clerk, public defender, myself, just to review what has happened within the last about a week.”

Smith mentioned that the added work with the new legislature will lead to a need for more jobs. This issue will coincide with a major hit to funding, specifically the Circuit Clerk.

“That is a large portion of her budget that will no longer be available to her. And then the other 90% of that bond typically would be it set to all sorts of different funds throughout the county and the state to fund different aspects of the criminal justice system,” Smith said.

The Justice system will stay paying attention to trends in the jail and if the numbers stay low new plans could be set in place.

“One of the things that I know the sheriff has spoken about with other agencies, is this a time to maybe go to a more a jail that’s shared by several communities instead of one,” Smith went on to say. “I’m not saying that that’s the route they’re going, but that’s something to be considered in the future. If the population does stay low.”

Winnebago County is holding a Pre-Trial Fairness Act Panel on September 27th at 5:30 at Veterans Memorial Hall.