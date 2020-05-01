Boone County adds 25 new cases of COVID-19, and death of another nursing home resident

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Another resident of Belvidere’s Symphony Northwoods nursing home has died of coronavirus.
The county says 17 of the 25 new cases reported Friday are residents of Symphony Northwoods.
Currently 41 residents and 13 staff at the nursing home are infected, and 7 people there have died.
In total, there have been 125 cases in Boone County, and 11 deaths.
