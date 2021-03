BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department shares an update on vaccinations in the county.

If you received your first COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine at the Keen Age Center on Sunday, Feb. 21–your second dose is Monday March 15 at Belvidere High School.

The Health Department asks you arrive at the same time as your first appointment.

