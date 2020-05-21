Boone County announced 26 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, plus additional death

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department reported another 26 cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, and another death.
In total, Boone County has seen 354 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 153 have recovered. Sixteen people have died.
The county also announced a community resource initiative called Forward Boone County, where residents can get information about the county’s plans to move into Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker’s reopening plan.
The site serves as a one-stop-shop for safety guidelines and regulations for area businesses.
“This website has all kinds of information and links to sector-specific businesses that will be reopening, starting the 29th. So, not only restaurants and bars, but other businesses as well,” said Belvidere Area of Commerce director, Amy Grafton.
