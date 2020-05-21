Boone County announced 26 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, plus additional death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department reported another 26 cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, and another death.

In total, Boone County has seen 354 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 153 have recovered. Sixteen people have died.

The county also announced a community resource initiative called Forward Boone County, where residents can get information about the county’s plans to move into Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker’s reopening plan.

The site serves as a one-stop-shop for safety guidelines and regulations for area businesses.

“This website has all kinds of information and links to sector-specific businesses that will be reopening, starting the 29th. So, not only restaurants and bars, but other businesses as well,” said Belvidere Area of Commerce director, Amy Grafton.

