Boone County announces 21 new cases of coronavirus on Friday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Boone County has seen 375 positive cases in total, and 16 people have died.
Illinois has announced 2,758 new cases, including 110 additional deaths today.
