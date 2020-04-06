Boone County announces 3 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 6

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department announced 3 people have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the county’s total to 6.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,006 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, April 6th, along with 33 new deaths.

A DeKalb man in his 50s is among the latest deaths announced on Monday.

