Boone County announces 9 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, death of nursing home resident

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department says a resident of Symphony Northwoods nursing home has died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as the county sees another 9 positive cases.
Boone County has 280 positive cases of the virus and 14 deaths so far.
Two residents and 2 staff of Park Place of Belvidere tested positive for coronavirus. Twenty-one staff and 60 residents of Symphony Northwoods have the virus, where 10 residents have died.
