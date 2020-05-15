Boone County announces 9 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, death of nursing home resident

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department says a resident of Symphony Northwoods nursing home has died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as the county sees another 9 positive cases.

Boone County has 280 positive cases of the virus and 14 deaths so far.

Two residents and 2 staff of Park Place of Belvidere tested positive for coronavirus. Twenty-one staff and 60 residents of Symphony Northwoods have the virus, where 10 residents have died.

