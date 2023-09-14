ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline nonprofit has been trying for the past few months to secure funds to give a family a new home.

The next step hinged on a vote from a Boone County committee, which discussed Thursday night if $50,000 in American Rescue Plan funds were best suited to be given to a nonprofit. The big debate was on if a nonprofit should receive taxpayer money.

“We’re building a house right now for a single mother of five, so it will be a family of six, and we’re hoping to get this completed by next summer,” said Len Lindeman, executive director of the Habitat for Humanity of Boone County.

The Boone County Habitat for Humanity is working on building their 13th house for those in need. They are looking for $50,000 in assistance this time around.

“Unfortunately, due to what’s happened in the last few years with COVID, we’ve seen a real big downtick in private donations, in grants coming our way,” Lindeman said. “So, we actually heard about the ARPA, and some of our affiliates all through the country had gotten an award from the ARPA funds through their county or through their city, and that’s why we’re here, to see if we can obtain some of those funds to build our next project.”

After a motion to lower the funds from $50,000 to $25,000, the committee voted 6-4 no.

“We don’t want to get too frivolous with the ARPA money, it’s there for reasons,” said Boone County Board Chairman Rodney Riley. “We have a building up on McKinley Avenue that we have to get rehabbed, and there’s many other projects I’m sure county staff and other department heads have, so I appreciate the idea of cutting it from 50 to 25, but in the long run I’ll be voting against this.”

Many on the board felt that this is considered giving taxpayer money to a nonprofit. Others feel like this is not taxpayer money at all and will only benefit the community.

The goal for the Habitat for Humanity is to have their first new home for a family since February 2022.

“They’re able to get a loan, we work with the, through financial education credit learning and such,” Lindeman said. “And, because of that, they’re able to actually flourish in this house. With a family of five kids, its a single mother with five kids, it’ll be a huge help for their mom.”

No final decision was made. It is expected to be discussed at next week’s board meeting. Residents can help the nonprofit by donating.