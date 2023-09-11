BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Julie Bliss, the Boone County official accused of theft of government property, has agreed to be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a trial.

Bliss, 53, is charged with Theft of Government Property and Official Misconduct.

An employee of the Boone County Clerk’s Office reported irregularities that she had discovered in two of the County Clerk’s bank accounts back in April, the County said. Officials immediately notified the Illinois State Police (ISP) and took steps to ensure fiscal oversight of the office during the investigation.

Bliss faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted on the charges.

“Currently, Illinois law does not provide any mechanism to place an elected official who has been charged with crimes involving a violation of their oath of office on involuntary administrative leave. A bi-partisan bill sponsored by local lawmakers to provide a solution to this problem passed the Illinois Senate earlier this year, but did not make it out of committee in the Illinois House,” the Boone County Government wrote in a statement on Monday.