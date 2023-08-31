BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Government announced Thursday that their Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss has been arrested.

Bliss, 53, is charged with Theft of Government Property and Official Misconduct, Boone County said in a press release.

An employee of the Boone County Clerk’s Office reported irregularities that she had discovered in two of the County Clerk’s bank accounts back in April, the County said. Officials immediately notified the Illinois State Police (ISP) and took steps to ensure fiscal oversight of the office during the investigation.

In addition, the County contracted accounting firm Sikich, LLP, to assist ISP and make recommendations to ensure the future fiscal integrity of the office.

Boone County said that the “misuse of public funds is an abuse of power and a violation of the public trust that will not be tolerated. The Boone County Board and Boone County Administration are fully committed to cooperating with the Illinois State Police and with Sikich, LLP, in order to provide the public with a full, accurate, and transparent accounting of the outcome of this investigation, and to restore the public’s trust in our County officials.”

Bliss faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted on the charges.