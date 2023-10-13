CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has charged Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss with 26 counts of theft of cash from the county, and misuse of county funds for her own personal expenses.

According to the indictment, filed Friday, Bliss stole money from the county and used a Boone County credit card to pay for personal expenses, including buying groceries and tires for her personal vehicle, and paying off personal debt.

“Elected officials have an obligation to use government funds and property responsibly,” Raoul said. “Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who serve on their behalf will use their authority for the public good and not to enrich themselves.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Bliss, 53, faces one count of Class 1 felony theft of governmental property, punishable by up to 15 years in prison; three counts of Class 2 felony theft of governmental property, each punishable by up to seven years in prison; one count of Class 1 felony theft of governmental property by deception, punishable by up to 15 years in prison; three counts of Class 2 felony theft of governmental property by deception, each punishable by up to seven years in prison; and five counts of Class 3 felony wire fraud, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

In addition, she faces 13 counts of Class 3 felony official misconduct, each punishable by up to five years in prison. These misconduct charges are related to her alleged acts of theft and wire fraud.

The Illinois State Police handled the investigation into Bliss’ alleged misconduct.