BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County community members attended a vigil Sunday night at Belvidere High School to grieve the loss of the Garden Prairie fire siblings.

There were dozens of people at the school grieving the loss of two adults, two teenagers, and one child from the fire last Monday.

Emanuel McConnaughay, 24, Elizabeth McConnaughay, 20, Danika Tatman, 14, Zophia Tatman, 13, and Aniela Tatman, 9, have been identified as the victims who lost their lives in the fire.

Their brother, Shawn McConnaughay, spoke at the vigil telling everyone in the audience to drive safe and that life is precious.

“Thank you for all of the support of my family during this major crisis and you guys stay safe getting home. You know life is precious every day, okay.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but you can donate to the family’s GoFundMe with the following link. https://bit.ly/3I49nru