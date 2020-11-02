Boone County COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to 19.7%, Illinois Region 1 at 14.3%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Coronavirus cases in northern Illinois continue to increase with no sign of slowdown, as the state sits at 14.3% on Monday. Gov. Pritzker says for restaurants to resume indoor dining service, the rolling 7-day testing positivity average must be 6.5% or lower for 3 consecutive days.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 26 – November 1 is 8.1%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 14.3% (13.59% yesterday; 13.6 Friday)

Boone: 19.7% (17.6% yesterday)

Carroll: 15.6% (15% yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.3% (10.6% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 9.1% (10% yesterday)

Lee: 17.6% (12.6% yesterday)

Ogle: 13.1% (12.1% yesterday)

Stephenson: 18.1% (17.9% yesterday)

Whiteside: 15.5% (15.1% yesterday)

Winnebago: 14.9% (13.4% yesterday)

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 6,222 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths.

– Champaign County: 1 male 60s

– Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 0ver 100

– DuPage County: 1 male 80s

– Iroquois County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 80s

– Mason County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

– Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100

– Piatt County: 1 female 60s

– Will County: 1 male 90s