Boone County COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to 19.7%, Illinois Region 1 at 14.3%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Coronavirus cases in northern Illinois continue to increase with no sign of slowdown, as the state sits at 14.3% on Monday. Gov. Pritzker says for restaurants to resume indoor dining service, the rolling 7-day testing positivity average must be 6.5% or lower for 3 consecutive days.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 26 – November 1 is 8.1%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.
Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 14.3% (13.59% yesterday; 13.6 Friday)
Boone: 19.7% (17.6% yesterday)
Carroll: 15.6% (15% yesterday)
DeKalb: 10.3% (10.6% yesterday)
Jo Daviess: 9.1% (10% yesterday)
Lee: 17.6% (12.6% yesterday)
Ogle: 13.1% (12.1% yesterday)
Stephenson: 18.1% (17.9% yesterday)
Whiteside: 15.5% (15.1% yesterday)
Winnebago: 14.9% (13.4% yesterday)
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 6,222 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths.
– Champaign County: 1 male 60s
– Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 0ver 100
– DuPage County: 1 male 80s
– Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
– Lake County: 1 male 80s
– Mason County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
– Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100
– Piatt County: 1 female 60s
– Will County: 1 male 90s