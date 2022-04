BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash in Boone County Friday night left only minor injuries, but the cars involved were not so lucky.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. at Marengo and Poplar Grove Roads. The front end of a Corvette was left heavily damaged, while a Chevy Cruise ended up in a ditch with damage to the bumper and all airbags deployed.

No one was seriously hurt. There is no word on what caused the crash.