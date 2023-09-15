BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Habitat for Humanity says a local family needs a new home, but Boone County is debating whether the non-profit should receive taxpayer money.

The original plan called for $50,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan to go to Habitat for Humanity and the project.

Committee members motioned to lower the amount to $25,000 and then the Board voted “No.”

“We don’t want to get too frivolous with the ARPA money. It’s there for reasons. We have a building up on McKinley Avenue that we have to get rehabbed. And then there are many other projects I’m sure coaching staff and other department heads have,” said Board Chairman Rodney Riley.

Len Linderman, the executive director for Boone County’s Habitat for Humanity, said, “[The family is] able to get a loan. We work with them through our financial education, credit learning, and such.”

No final decision is expected until next week.

Donations to Habitat for Humanity can be made here.