BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline is in the thick of fair season.

The Ogle County Fair in Oregon wrapped up Sunday. Tuesday is the opening day for the largest county fair in the state.

There are over 100 acres of fun for everyone to enjoy at the Boone County Fair. There are stages of live music, livestock exhibits and special nightly shows at the grandstand.

There are also other attractions that are fun for the whole family, such as carnival games, entertainment and of course, all the fair food.

“There’s a lot to see, a lot to do,” said Tom Ratcliffe, marketing director of the Boone County Fairgrounds. “We have a lot of free entertainment, we have the pork chop review, the Cincinnati Circus, the Rhinestone Roper, and plus, we have that one room schoolhouse and the antique tractors and on and on and on. A lot of free stuff.”

The fair opens at 12 p.m. It will start with a flag raising VFW color guard at the grandstand. Commercial exhibit halls, as well as the Midway, also open at noon.