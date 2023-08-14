BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Fair wrapped up on Sunday, but it will keep its title as the most attended fair in Illinois.

Fair officials announced on Monday that they have a record attendance, with 226,268 people walking through the gates.

This beats the previous record from 2019 by over 4,000 guests. The last five fairs average around 216,000 people.

The Winnebago County Fair starts on Wednesday, with the gates opening at 12 p.m. in Pecatonica. Ticket prices are $5 for the first two days plus Sunday. They will cost $7 on Friday and Saturday.