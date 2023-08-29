BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County held a class Tuesday to train the public in disaster response.

Boone County Fire Protection District 2 held “Community Emergency Response Team” training. The program is used to educate volunteers about disaster preparedness and train them in basic disaster response skills.

Classes are free to everyone, even if they do not live in Boone County.

Dan Zaccard, emergency management director for Boone County, said that he is impressed by the wide range of backgrounds volunteers have.

“Some of them are retired police officers. The person running our drone team is a retired air traffic controller, the person running our weather team is a meteorologist, I’m a hazmat guy,” Zaccard said. “People running our boat team, a couple of them are divers. It’s just unbelievable these people give up their time and run into things that people run away from.”

Classes are held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. until October 24.