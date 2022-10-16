BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline church gave thanks to first responders Sunday for the work they do to keep the community safe.

Police, firefighters and medical personnel from Boone County took part in a blessing at Zion Lutheran Church’s Sunday service in Belvidere. Members of the congregation wrote thank you notes to express their gratitude.

“We’re blessed by the fact that right down sixth street, we have a fire station that often reminds them of them rushing into harm’s way to protect the community,” said Pastor David Petersen. “So, occasionally when the sirens are going off and the large trucks are rumbling past our doorstep, we remember them.”

“Thursday night worship up in the sanctuary, we see them coming down sixth street,” added Cheryl Sturges.

There was breakfast after the service. The church hopes to make this an annual tradition.