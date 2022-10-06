BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department has received funding from the U.S. Justice Department to battle opioid addiction.

The funding will be used in the county’s Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Reduction (COAR) program, which was first established in 2019.

Funding for the program was set to run out at the end of 2022.

The program identifies and connects users and their families with recovery support services.

The help also extends into the county jail, where inmates can find help with substance abuse.

“What they do is they help individuals with their re-entry planning,” said COAR program manager, Jessica Perillo. “So, when they get back out in the community, they have everything that they need: housing, health insurance, medication, follow-up, outpatient therapy, anything they need as soon as they’re released.”

The program also distributes the opioid overdose-reversing drug, Narcan.