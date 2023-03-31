BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Next year, many people in Boone County could lose their ambulance service. Boone County’s Fire District 2 has a plan that could save it, but it would mean more in taxes.

On Tuesday, voters will decide if District 2 gets its own ambulance service.

The referendum on the ballot is for two fully staffed ambulances with 24/7 service. The cost of the service would be $130 a year in taxes on a $100,000 home.

Fire Chief Brian Kunce said the district has been using ambulance services through the hospital, but that contract is ending.

If the referendum doesn’t pass, Kunce said the district will have to rely on surrounding communities for help.

“If you have someone who is not breathing, cardiac arrest, a trauma-related incident, time is a factor,” he said. “Just waiting 20-30 minutes just for an ambulance to get on the scene, it’s going to take you a lot longer to get to the hospital to get that critical care.”

Kunce said the district will continue to use mutual aid from other districts, if needed, but he says the fire department doesn’t want to have to rely on that for day-to-day calls.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.