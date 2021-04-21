Boone County Health Department holding vaccine clinic on Friday

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — To battle the latest COVID-19 surge in the Stateline, Boone County Health Department is urging people to sign up for this week’s vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held at Poplar Grove Fire District 3, located on West Grove Street, on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Moderna shots will be given out. The clinic is for anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Boone County.

There are also clinics scheduled for April 29, and May 6.

Click here to schedule an appointment.