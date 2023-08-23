BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A local health department is taking some its services on the road thanks to a new ride.

The Boone County Health Department unveiled its new mobile clinic on Wednesday, which will be utilized by the department’s “Maternal Child Health Program.” A nearly $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture helped pay for it

The mobile clinic will start by being used to raise awareness about the “WIC” program. It provides healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding counseling and makes referrals for low and medium income families.

“This program will hopefully take services to our community, so when you’re out grocery shopping, you stop in and do what you got to do, get your groceries and continue with your day,” said Karen Ceballos, maternal child health program coordinator at the Boone County Health Department. “And then, it’s also going to be offered after hours, so it would be Friday afternoon, the Saturday morning, Sunday afternoon, so, hopefully it will make it easier for everyone to access.”

Boone County is one of only two health departments to get this funding.