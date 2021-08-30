Boone County Health Department wins award for breastfeeding counselor program

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department has received a USDA “Gold Loving Support Award of Excellence” for its breastfeeding counselor program.

The gold level of the award is the highest offered to programs for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) assistance plan.

The goal of the Peer Counselor program is for a mother in the community to support and encourage other moms on the WIC program in the technique of breastfeeding.

“The intent is to provide models and motivate other local agencies to strengthen their breastfeeding promotion and support activities and ultimately increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates among WIC participants,” said Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator of the Boone County Health Department. “We are proud to have been recognized for implementing exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support practices.”