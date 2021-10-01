Boone County holds Covid-19 booster shot clinics for eligible residents

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — With Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster shots becoming widely available, hundreds of residents of Boone County have signed up to get their third shot.

Right now, booster shots are only approved for people over the age of 65, and can only be given at least six months after the first series of shots.

Those under 65 who suffer from underlying medical conditions can also qualify.

When Covid-19 vaccines first were made available earlier this year, residents had to register for the shot in their own county, which is not the same case for the booster.

“It’s going to look different across the state of Illinois, but the booster shot is widely available, so if there’s not one near you… and you’re in a different county, we’re able to vaccinate you at our clinic,” said Amanda Mehl, the Public Health Administrator of the Boone County Health Department.

The health department is hosting booster shot clinics on October 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th at the North Boone 3 Fire Station, 305 W Grove St, in Poplar Grove.