Belvidere home destroyed in Thursday fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire crews from as far away as Byron battled a house fire in Boone County Thursday afternoon.

Firefighter were called out just before 1 p.m. to Wentworth Place near Riverside and Olson.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Tanker trucks brought water into the subdivision because it doesn’t have fire hydrants.

Officials say the homeowners were home at the time of the fire, but the cause is unknown. Firefighters believe the fire started in the garage.

Officials say the house appears to be a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

