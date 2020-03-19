Boone County issues disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 outbreak

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Government has issued a disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The declaration will help with the furnishing of aid and assistance to the County from Federal and State resources, when they become available.
The County says the declaration is a proactive measure to ensure the public’s health and safety.
