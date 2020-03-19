Boone County issues disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 outbreak

A customer wearing a face mask and gloves goes shopping in the early morning in a supermarket in the Berlin district of Friedenau, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the German government has considerably restricted public life. Only for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Government has issued a disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The declaration will help with the furnishing of aid and assistance to the County from Federal and State resources, when they become available.

The County says the declaration is a proactive measure to ensure the public’s health and safety.

