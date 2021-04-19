Boone County judge finds man guilty on 5 counts of sexual assault of a child

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Boone County judge finds a DuPage County man guilty of 5 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Judge John H. Young found 52-year-old Beningo Ortiz guilty on Thursday.

Authorities say, Ortiz, of Bolingbrook, committed the acts between October of 2015 and November 2016 at a Loves Park home in the Inverness subdivision. The victim was between ages 11 and 12.

Ortiz faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

