Boone County jury awards $9M to family of father and son killed in 2018 crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Boone County Jury on Friday awarded a $9 million verdict – the highest on record in the county – to the family of a father and his 22-year-old son who were killed in a 2018 crash.

Pedro Pasillas Delgado, 22, and his father, Pedro Pasillas-Sanchez, 52, both of Belvidere, were killed when a truck failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Stone Quarry and Bloods Points Roads and hit them.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Corey Lee, 29, of Sycamore, was not hurt. Lee was an employee of Consolidated Materials, Inc.

Pedro Sr. and Pedro Jr. are survived by a wife and mother, and four children/siblings.

“The Pasillas family is happy with the verdict because it recognizes the significant loss to the family. Their hope is to have some degree of closure and move forward with their lives,” Lead Plaintiff’s Attorney Patrick A. Salvi said.

Prior to trial, Consolidated Materials admitted liability for the crash and offered a $3 million settlement. Plaintiff’s attorneys turned down the settlement offer and a trial began on Monday, November 9.

On Friday, November 13, a Boone County jury awarded the Pasillas family $9 million. The verdict is now the highest jury verdict on record in Boone County. The previous record high was $1,075,000.

