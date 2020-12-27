Boone County K9 killed by drunk driver

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Boone County Sheriff’s K9 officer was killed Saturday night when the squad car he was in was hit by a drunk driver.
F.M. K9 made the announcement on Facebook. “K9 Loki of Boone County Sheriff Office, Illinois, killed in the line of duty last night when the squad was hit by a drink driver !!! Our love, sympathy and support to his handler Rob Rosenkranz!!!”
