Dixon police respond to “active shooter” threat at Petunia festival

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO)–Dixon Police arrested a 15-year-old after responding to a possible active shooter threat during a festival in Dixon on Sunday night.

Officials say the teenager, from Sterling, was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun around the Peoria Avenue Bridge before the fireworks display started.

As a safety precaution, Dixon Police cleared the bridge of spectators while the fireworks continued. Additional officers from Lee County Sherrif’s Department and Illinois State Police also watched over the area for the rest of the evening.

Nobody was hurt.

Officials say they received reports of other possibly armed subjects in the area, but did not find such suspects for the rest of the night.

Anyone with further information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Lee / Ogle Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (888-228-4488).