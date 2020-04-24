Boone County nursing home resident dies of COVID-19, 14 new cases announced

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident of the Symphony Northwoods Care Center has died of coronavirus, the Boone County Health Department said Friday.

In addition, the health department is reporting 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

At Symphony Northwoods, 7 staff and 18 residents have contracted the disease. Four residents have died in total.

Symphony Northwoods had previously reported that 2 of its workers and several residents had tested positive for coronavirus.

Residents at another nursing home, Heritage Woods, also tested positive.

There are 69 positive cases of coronavirus in Boone County, and 8 deaths.

