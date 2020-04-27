Boone County nursing home resident dies of COVID-19, another 3 cases confirmed

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident of Symphony Northwoods nursing home has died of coronavirus, the Boone County Health Department announced on Monday.
In total there have been 5 deaths at the facility, where 8 staff and 20 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
In Boone County, there have been 80 cases of the disease, and 9 deaths so far.
