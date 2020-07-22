Boone County police arrest Minnesota man, woman on drug charges

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department says a Minnesota man and woman were arrested Tuesday near the Belvidere Oasis after a K-9 officer found cocaine and heroin in their car.
According to police, deputies pulled the couple over on I-90.
Tommie Mays, 49, of Woodbury, Minnesota, was charged with one count of Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Dominique Gonyea, 27, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Both suspects are being held at the Boone County Jail. Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Local parents turn to tutoring to ensure kids don’t fall behind from distance learning
- Petition calls for resignation from Stephenson County board member after suggestion on sexual harassment policies
- Rockford Airport leaders react to receiving millions in grants
- Local church gets new food truck after community raises money
- Local action agencies to give out grants for at-risk youth programs
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!