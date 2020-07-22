Boone County police arrest Minnesota man, woman on drug charges

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department says a Minnesota man and woman were arrested Tuesday near the Belvidere Oasis after a K-9 officer found cocaine and heroin in their car.

According to police, deputies pulled the couple over on I-90.

Tommie Mays, 49, of Woodbury, Minnesota, was charged with one count of Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Dominique Gonyea, 27, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both suspects are being held at the Boone County Jail. Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

