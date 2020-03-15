BOONE CO. (WTVO) — Due to concerns of COVID-19, the Boone County State’s Attorney Tricia Smith announced there will be no juror trials for the next week.
Anyone who has been summoned to be a juror does not need to report to the courthouse.
People who have questions are asked to call the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office (815)544-0868 or the Boone County Circuit Clerk (815)544-0371 during normal business hours.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Boone County postpones juror trials for week of March 16th
- Whiskeys Roadhouse offering free kids’ meals
- Rockford Fire quickly responds to house fire on N. Court Street
- President Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns
- Scholastic releases free daily courses for kids stuck home amid coronavirus school closures
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!
MORE HEADLINES:
- Boone County postpones juror trials for week of March 16th
- Whiskeys Roadhouse offering free kids’ meals
- Rockford Fire quickly responds to house fire on N. Court Street
- President Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns
- Scholastic releases free daily courses for kids stuck home amid coronavirus school closures
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!