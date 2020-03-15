Boone County postpones juror trials for week of March 16th

BOONE CO. (WTVO) — Due to concerns of COVID-19, the Boone County State’s Attorney Tricia Smith announced there will be no juror trials for the next week.

Anyone who has been summoned to be a juror does not need to report to the courthouse.

People who have questions are asked to call the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office (815)544-0868 or the Boone County Circuit Clerk (815)544-0371 during normal business hours.

