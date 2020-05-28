Boone County reports 16 new COVID-19 infections Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- City leaders say that as the stay-at-home order comes to an end, it's important to help domestic violence survivors get the help that they need.

Jennifer Cacciapaglia, Manager, Mayor's Office on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention, says, "It's quite literally heart-sinking and scary for us to think about what's happening and we just cannot wait until we have an open line of communication, where survivors feel safe reaching out and can get some space between themselves and the person that's hurting them."