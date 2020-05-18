Boone County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department reported an additional 8 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Fourteen people have died of coronavirus. According to the health department, 78% of the deaths occurred in congregate living facilities.
Two staff and two residents of Park Place of Belvidere have tested positive for the virus; 23 staff and 60 residents of Symphony Northwoods have the disease, where 10 people have died.
Boone County has had 313 cases of COVID-19, and 130 of those diagnosed have recovered.
