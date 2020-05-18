Boone County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department reported an additional 8 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Fourteen people have died of coronavirus. According to the health department, 78% of the deaths occurred in congregate living facilities.

Two staff and two residents of Park Place of Belvidere have tested positive for the virus; 23 staff and 60 residents of Symphony Northwoods have the disease, where 10 people have died.

Boone County has had 313 cases of COVID-19, and 130 of those diagnosed have recovered.

