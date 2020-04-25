Boone County reports four additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) —Boone County announced four new cases on Saturday. One of the newest patients is a resident of Symphony Northwoods.

This comes after a resident of the Symphony Northwoods Care Center died of coronavirus on Friday. Currently, 7 staff and 19 residents at the home have contracted the disease. Four residents have died in total.

Symphony Northwoods had previously reported that 2 of its workers and several residents had tested positive for coronavirus.

There are now 73 positive cases of coronavirus in Boone County, and 8 deaths. 7 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

Illinois announced 2,119 new cases on Saturday, including 80 additional deathS.

