Boone County reports four additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) —Boone County announced four new cases on Saturday. One of the newest patients is a resident of Symphony Northwoods.
This comes after a resident of the Symphony Northwoods Care Center died of coronavirus on Friday. Currently, 7 staff and 19 residents at the home have contracted the disease. Four residents have died in total.
Symphony Northwoods had previously reported that 2 of its workers and several residents had tested positive for coronavirus.
There are now 73 positive cases of coronavirus in Boone County, and 8 deaths. 7 people in the county have recovered from the virus.
Illinois announced 2,119 new cases on Saturday, including 80 additional deathS.
